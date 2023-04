Yet another window

Just finished painting this this afternoon, I will post the finished result tomorrow but this is the inked sketch that I watercoloured.

I now have 5 windows completed, I keep saying that’s it then I see another photo that I can’t resist!!

Please say if you get sick of seeing them, it’s just been so wet here today I didn’t get a photo opportunity..

Better on black



