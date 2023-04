Pied Wagtail

I managed to catch this wagtail on the seafront wall in the warm sunshine, I was surprised it held still long enough. They are a very skitty bird, always bobbing up and down hence the name, this one I think was enjoying the warmth of the sun although the temps was only 11c with a chill wind off the sea.

Better on black



