Another home ready to ink

We passed a caravan that sits on a site near to where we live. It always stays for the summer months and it is a traditional gypsy caravan. It must be an uncomfortable life but so colorful! I thought I would sketch another type of home, it’s just finished and now I have to ink it before it’s coloured. I think it might be nice to pair it with the one I have just finished the other day.

Best on black



