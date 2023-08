Lesser Burdock

A plant I must admit I am not familiar with, it was growing on the moors and had to ask my brother who is very into gardening if he knew and he didn’t know so he looked it up for me. It is a biennial weed that grows to about 5 ft high and apparently very hard to get rid of. I thought it was pretty and the bees liked it too

