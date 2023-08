A few more days

Still a lot too come but the heather is having a bumper year. This is the view from Percy Rigg across the heather and vale up to Captain Cooks Monument which is the tiny monument atop the hill in the distance. Still no sunshine, the beauty of the heather comes alive in sunlight. I am hoping we get some before the heather goes back over.

Nice on black



