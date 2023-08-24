Sign up
Previous
Photo 594
While it lasts
Westerdale way, while the heather is so beautiful it won’t be with us much longer.
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
2
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
westerdale-heather-ling-north-york-moors-august
Mark
ace
Wow! Beautiful. How did you get this border effect? I like it as well as the great shot.
August 24th, 2023
Pam Knowler
ace
Stunning!
August 24th, 2023
