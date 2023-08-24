Previous
While it lasts by craftymeg
While it lasts

Westerdale way, while the heather is so beautiful it won’t be with us much longer.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Margaret Brown

Wow! Beautiful. How did you get this border effect? I like it as well as the great shot.
August 24th, 2023  
Stunning!
August 24th, 2023  
