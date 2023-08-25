Previous
Just a trifle!
Just a trifle!

Such a busy day getting things made, shattered, our first family get together to celebrate my Mams life since Covid. Tomorrow evening it will be over then we can relax. It is getting harder to get ready but we are mostly done now. The trifle is a huge one, enough for 20 people, along with many snacks and cakes, all home made, mam didn’t like bought cakes etc so everything is made by me. Cakes made and frozen, savories all made today fresh. I’m glad I am done, I’m whacked.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
Margaret Brown

Sarah Bremner
Oooh that's a great celebration. You need a crowd to eat the trifle. Looks delicious. Enjoy and rest soon. 💛
JackieR
i love a trifle!! looks tasty
