Wedding by craftymeg
Wedding

A busy few days card wise, four cards made yesterday, 3 birthdays and a wedding card. All the orders came at once and at the moment I have no craft studio. We are decorating and having a studio re- model, I have no idea where anything is things are spread between 4 rooms, it’s a nightmare! Things should be a bit easier once I get my storage and desks.
This wedding card is Pearl white embossed card with rose floral print flowers and pearls and an embossed frame to finish off. I’ve removed the names for privacy.
Peter Dulis
Lovelly
Lovelly
August 30th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Delightful, what a talented friend you are !
August 30th, 2023  
Michelle
Beautiful card
August 30th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
What a lovely card!
August 30th, 2023  
Junan Heath
Lovely!
Lovely!
August 30th, 2023  
