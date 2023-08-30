Wedding

A busy few days card wise, four cards made yesterday, 3 birthdays and a wedding card. All the orders came at once and at the moment I have no craft studio. We are decorating and having a studio re- model, I have no idea where anything is things are spread between 4 rooms, it’s a nightmare! Things should be a bit easier once I get my storage and desks.

This wedding card is Pearl white embossed card with rose floral print flowers and pearls and an embossed frame to finish off. I’ve removed the names for privacy.

Best on black



