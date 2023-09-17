Sign up
Previous
Photo 618
Another mamma
This time she was trying to get away from her lamb who kept trying to sneak a feed. Not much fun when the baby is nearly fully grown and the head butting isn’t gentle!
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
5
3
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
611
612
613
614
615
616
617
618
Tags
ewe-sheep-mamma-moorland-north-york-moors-september
Lesley
ace
Ah very well done! What a beautiful animal
September 17th, 2023
Dianne
She is a lovely looking ewe. Yes, I feel sorry for the mothers when the lambs demand so roughly.
September 17th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Ouch
September 17th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
September 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Poor Mamma! She must be firm with her youngster! A lovely shot!
September 17th, 2023
