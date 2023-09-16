What a difference a week makes!

This was taken last week just as the heather was fading to brown but still had a tinge of colour and the bracken was fading to rust. This week everything is brown and gold, not much of any colour left. Now we have to wait another year for the explosion of colour to start again.

Best on black



I have been busy trying to sort my craft studio into all its new drawers, I had 47 of them and I have 4 left for the things I have to find a home for, it’s been a very close thing! I am nearly done, I’m shattered and I have aches ontop of my aches but at last it looks nearly finished. I will post pictures when I am done and thanks to hubbie who did all the work so I could put everything back again. I am amazed at the amount of crafting materials I have amassed over 26 years and I have not bought anything this year to add to the pile (I feel very guilty)..🤭.



