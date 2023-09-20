Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 621
Even the sheep enjoy the view
Another angle, this ewe looks like she is enjoying the beautiful moortop view!! The bracken around her is turning golden and the Heather turning brown. It’s still a wonderful view
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3907
photos
163
followers
73
following
170% complete
View this month »
614
615
616
617
618
619
620
621
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
YEAR 10
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
-york-moors
,
ewe-portrait-september-north
Mags
ace
Aww! Sweet face!
September 20th, 2023
Diana
ace
She sure seems to be pondering the future and scene. Lovelyshot of this beauty.
September 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close