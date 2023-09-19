At last!

Finished today, my new craft studio,😅YAY!

I’m still waiting on a clock, strip-lighting, a lamp and a cover for my still good blue swivel chair. But I am done at last, it took 6 weeks, I can’t believe it’s finished. Hubbie put everything together and in place and I had to put everything back. I started with 47 drawers and a very skeptical husband who didn’t think I would get it all in, I did with 5 drawers spare, I have accrued such a lot in over 25 years but I was determined and I am a good packer! I might change the drawers around when I get used to the layout but I’m wishing I had had a bet with him, I would have won, he’s very impressed!! .

Going anti-clockwise,



The bottom picture:- is the main desk and drawers it has all my pens and card crafting in easy reach.



Top right:- is the desk under the window for more light and the computer in the corner, the desk is just an L-shape continuing from the last picture.



Top left:- the third wall following round from the window wall is making use of my old cubes and one of my old desks, the decent one and drawers I already had, I just added another set of drawers. The desk houses my cutting machines and most of my card supplies. The cube holds all the things that do not fit in drawers. The last 2 sets of drawers hold art gear, watercolours, ink and pens. The white drawers have a card rack on top and the two tone drawers that sits next to it hold some of my pencils, hubbie made it for me. Next to that are my colouring books and printer. The floor is light oak laminate and there is a rug to make it warmer for winter There are 3 swivel chairs one for each desk. The final wall is built in wardrobes, yes with more gear tucked on the shelves!!

Best on black



