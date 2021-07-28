Sign up
Border
Our neighbours front garden, so very colourful and buzzing with bees, beautiful.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3123
photos
182
followers
80
following
Tags
herbaceous-border-plants-summer-july
carol white
ace
A lovely colourful border
July 28th, 2021
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this colourful border, I can't wait for spring.
July 28th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful
July 28th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very beautiful!
July 28th, 2021
