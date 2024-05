The Bounty.....

...this fabulous sailing ship was docked in Plymouth during their Pirate Festival last weekend. We gigged there on the Sunday (three sets in the lovely sunshine) and had a great day. The ship was open to the public, but we did not go on......we were knackered after a long day in Exeter on the Saturday (getting home after midnight and then leaving for Plymouth at 8 a.m.)



Thank you for your lovely comments and FAVs on yesterday's pic and for putting it on the PP.