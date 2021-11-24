Previous
Next
Golden Aspens by cwbill
Photo 379

Golden Aspens

I shot these golden aspens just outside of Aspen Colorado. I had hoped to get this shot but was running out of hope when we saw this grove of trees that were glowing.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Beautiful colors, Great pov and composition. Fav.
November 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise