Photo 379
Golden Aspens
I shot these golden aspens just outside of Aspen Colorado. I had hoped to get this shot but was running out of hope when we saw this grove of trees that were glowing.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
1
2
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
387
photos
64
followers
63
following
103% complete
372
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
7
374
8
375
376
377
378
379
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
26th September 2015 12:40pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Pyrrhula
Beautiful colors, Great pov and composition. Fav.
November 24th, 2021
