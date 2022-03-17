Sign up
Photo 486
Killdeer
I love the Killdeer's eyes. That red ring is amazing.
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
4th May 2019 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That eye is a ring of fire. Great capture.
March 18th, 2022
Rick
ace
Awesome capture. That is a very glaring ring.
March 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
