Previous
Next
Killdeer by cwbill
Photo 486

Killdeer

I love the Killdeer's eyes. That red ring is amazing.
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
133% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
That eye is a ring of fire. Great capture.
March 18th, 2022  
Rick ace
Awesome capture. That is a very glaring ring.
March 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise