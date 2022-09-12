Sign up
Photo 666
Devil Squirrel
When the squirrels start eating the fresh walnuts their fur around their mouth gets stained. My wife always says they look like devil squirrels.
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
3
2
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
768
photos
76
followers
74
following
183% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
13th September 2022 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
What a nice close-up - like his tail
September 15th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Perfect timing
September 15th, 2022
Rick
ace
Great shot.
September 15th, 2022
