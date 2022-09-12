Previous
Devil Squirrel by cwbill
Photo 666

Devil Squirrel

When the squirrels start eating the fresh walnuts their fur around their mouth gets stained. My wife always says they look like devil squirrels.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020.
Milanie ace
What a nice close-up - like his tail
September 15th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Perfect timing
September 15th, 2022  
Rick ace
Great shot.
September 15th, 2022  
