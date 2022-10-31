Previous
Next
Halloween Mask Made Of Stone by cwbill
Photo 685

Halloween Mask Made Of Stone

One of the fun things to do when visiting the national parks in Utah is to see forms in the rocks. What do you see.
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

judith deacon
The Scream!
October 31st, 2022  
summerfield ace
yes, i agree with judith, it reminded me of edvard munch's the scream. aces!
November 1st, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
November 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise