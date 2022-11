Tufted Titmouse Handfed

This is the first cell phone photo I've posted, but that was what I had to use to get a shot. I had heard that some of the birds at the Firestone Metro Park in Akron Ohio would fly up and eat out of your hand, so I gave it a try.



At first they were skittish, but they eventualy gained confidence in me and began to approach. It was pretty cool.