Previous
Photo 795
Mrs. State Bird
The Northern Cardinal is Ohio's state bird. This is the Mrs. We are blessed to have many cardinal around our house.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
2
3
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
15th February 2024 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
summerfield
ace
love the crisp and clear details of the plumes. aces!
February 16th, 2024
Rick
ace
Great capture.
February 16th, 2024
