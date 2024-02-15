Previous
Mrs. State Bird by cwbill
Photo 795

Mrs. State Bird

The Northern Cardinal is Ohio's state bird. This is the Mrs. We are blessed to have many cardinal around our house.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Bill

@cwbill
Photo Details

summerfield ace
love the crisp and clear details of the plumes. aces!
February 16th, 2024  
Rick ace
Great capture.
February 16th, 2024  
