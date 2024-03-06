Previous
Pine Siskin by cwbill
Photo 815

Pine Siskin

These little birds are also birds of the north. They are usually winter visitors for us in Ohio, but not this year. I saw this guy in Minnesota.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Babs ace
What a beautiful bird
March 7th, 2024  
