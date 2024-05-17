Previous
Watercolour Class by dailypix
17 / 365

Watercolour Class

I participated in this watercolour class. It was fun we just experimented with paints, brushes and ink. No pressure just time to experiment and play.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
