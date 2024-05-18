Next
Garden Planted by dailypix
Garden Planted

So glad we managed to get most of our garden planted in these raised garden beds.

It was a productive long weekend. We also filled our flower pots with flowers and plants. These are not in the picture.

Now it's time to watch everything grow.
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Susan Klassen

