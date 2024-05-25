Previous
Solar Fountain by dailypix
Solar Fountain

I was pretty excited to try out the new solar fountain in one of our flower pots today. It's neat. the height of the spray depends on how much water you put in the bowl.

Because it's solar it only works in the sunlight. But super nice to see when you are relaxing on the deck.
25th May 2024

Susan Klassen

