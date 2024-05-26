Previous
Next
Bakery by dailypix
22 / 365

Bakery

Stopped by the bakery for some treats for the weekend.
26th May 2024 26th May 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise