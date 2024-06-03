Previous
Discovering Perenials by dailypix
Discovering Perenials

As the temperature has warmed up outside. We continue to discover the different perenials in our yard. Pretty exciting actually.

So far we've spotted Johnny jump ups, Columbine, Poppies and a few different ground covers.

So refreshing to see things growing.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
