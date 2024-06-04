Previous
White and Yellow Flowers by dailypix
35 / 365

White and Yellow Flowers

I love this flower that is in our hanging flower basket. It reminds me of white and yellow plumeria flowers, that we’ve seen when my husband and I visited Maui.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
Barb ace
Very beautiful, Susan! And, yes, reminiscent of the plumeria flowers in Hawaii. Thanks for the "follow' and welcome back to the 365 community!
June 5th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful and it reminds me also of plumeria. Do you know what it is called?
June 5th, 2024  
