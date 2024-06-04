Sign up
35 / 365
White and Yellow Flowers
I love this flower that is in our hanging flower basket. It reminds me of white and yellow plumeria flowers, that we’ve seen when my husband and I visited Maui.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
2
1
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Barb
ace
Very beautiful, Susan! And, yes, reminiscent of the plumeria flowers in Hawaii. Thanks for the "follow' and welcome back to the 365 community!
June 5th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful and it reminds me also of plumeria. Do you know what it is called?
June 5th, 2024
