Ground Cover by dailypix
32 / 365

Ground Cover

This is a lovely ground cover that fills our flower beds in our yard.

Since we have only been in our new place for 3 months, and we moved in the winter it's been exciting seeing what is growing in our yard.

I don't know the name of this ground cover but the blue flowers sure are pretty.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Susan Klassen

