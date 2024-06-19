Sign up
50 / 365
Pink Peony
This is a pink peony from a yard in the neighbourhood. I thought it was so pretty.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
Susan Klassen
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Tags
flowers
,
peony
carol white
ace
Beautiful
June 19th, 2024
