Previous
55 / 365
Honey Bee
This honey bee blends in well to this yellow flowering ground cover in our yard. I almost didn’t see it.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
1
1
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
24th June 2024 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and detail.
June 25th, 2024
