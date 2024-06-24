Previous
Sea Glass from Italy by dailypix
54 / 365

Sea Glass from Italy

Beach tic tac toe challenge. Here is a selection of green sea glass from Italy. #beachtictactoe24 hosted by @pinkbeach.nz

These sea glass pieces were sent from an acquaintance in Italy.

Thanks for stopping by. Have a super day.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
14% complete

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Lovely coloured glass
June 24th, 2024  
