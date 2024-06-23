Previous
Sea Glass and Sea Shells by dailypix
Sea Glass and Sea Shells

Joining in for another day of this years beach tic tac toe challenge on Instagram. Sea glass and sea shells today. #beachtictactoe24 hosted by @pinkbeach.nz

Thanks to everyone who stops by and for all the comments. Really appreciate them all.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot for the challenge.
June 23rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great response to challenge
June 23rd, 2024  
