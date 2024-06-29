Sign up
60 / 365
Cows Grazing
My husband and I took a quick drive in the country after breakfast and spotted these cows grazing. In the distance you can see the windmills in background.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
Susan Klassen
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
72
photos
13
followers
58
following
2
2024
iPhone 8 Plus
29th June 2024 8:29am
Public
cows
grazing
