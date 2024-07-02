Sign up
Previous
63 / 365
Rose with Water Droplets
The second rose we have been waiting to bloom opened this weekend.
I took this picture just after we’d had some rain. Pretty color and it smells nice too.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
2
1
Susan Klassen
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
rose
Mark St Clair
Love all the water droplets on it!
July 3rd, 2024
Susan Klassen
@frodob
Thank you so much! I love them too.
July 3rd, 2024
