Rose with Water Droplets by dailypix
63 / 365

Rose with Water Droplets

The second rose we have been waiting to bloom opened this weekend.

I took this picture just after we’d had some rain. Pretty color and it smells nice too.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
17% complete

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
Love all the water droplets on it!
July 3rd, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
@frodob Thank you so much! I love them too.
July 3rd, 2024  
