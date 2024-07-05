Previous
Lily 2 by dailypix
Lily 2

This is the second lily to bloom at the same time as the white and pink one I also posted today. Different cluster and area of the yard but it’s lovely to see them blooming.
5th July 2024

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
Photo Details

