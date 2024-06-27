Previous
Rose Blooming by dailypix
Rose Blooming

One of the roses I posted on the 20th of June has bloomed. It’s such a lovely colour. The other rose is still to bloom but I’d getting close.
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Susan Klassen

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
June 27th, 2024  
