10 / 365
Rose Blooming
One of the roses I posted on the 20th of June has bloomed. It’s such a lovely colour. The other rose is still to bloom but I’d getting close.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
69
photos
13
followers
58
following
rose
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
June 27th, 2024
