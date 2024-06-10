Sign up
5 / 365
Our First Rose Bloom
This is our first rose bloom of the season. I can see other ones starting but it was so nice to see. It is very fragrant too.
We have other rose bushes in the yard, it will be interesting to see their color when they bloom.
Oh the fun of discovering plants in your new yard.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Daily Happenings
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
10th June 2024 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
rose
