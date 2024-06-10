Previous
Our First Rose Bloom by dailypix
5 / 365

Our First Rose Bloom

This is our first rose bloom of the season. I can see other ones starting but it was so nice to see. It is very fragrant too.

We have other rose bushes in the yard, it will be interesting to see their color when they bloom.

Oh the fun of discovering plants in your new yard.
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise