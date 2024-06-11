Previous
Toad Stools by dailypix
6 / 365

Toad Stools

My husband started working on a new project last night. He had noticed someone had made a toad stool from wood and was selling them at the local coffee shop.

He wanted to see what he could create. This is how far he got last night, he woodturned 2 of them and will turn one more. He still has to add finish to the wood and glue them in place. All made from driftwood.

But I was super proud of him trying it out. I think they look pretty cool.

A sincere thanks for your visits and comments, they are so much appreciated!
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Beverley ace
Great result, I really like them…
June 11th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
They look wonderful.
June 11th, 2024  
