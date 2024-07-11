Previous
Hot Weather

So this afternoon was quite hot, 40 degrees Celsius or 104 °Fahrenheit. Kinda felt like a sauna outside. So grateful to have air conditioning inside the house.
It has been a warm couple of days but I’d say today was the warmest so far.
Susan Klassen

