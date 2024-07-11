Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
13 / 365
Hot Weather
So this afternoon was quite hot, 40 degrees Celsius or 104 °Fahrenheit. Kinda felt like a sauna outside. So grateful to have air conditioning inside the house.
It has been a warm couple of days but I’d say today was the warmest so far.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
87
photos
20
followers
63
following
3% complete
View this month »
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Latest from all albums
67
12
68
69
70
71
13
72
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Daily Happenings
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
11th July 2024 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close