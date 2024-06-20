Previous
Roses ready to Bloom by dailypix
7 / 365

Roses ready to Bloom

A couple more of the rose bushes in our yard are getting ready to bloom, I wonder what colour they will be. Since we moved in to our new house in the winter these are happy surprises. Happy 1st day of summer.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Susan Klassen

Photo Details

