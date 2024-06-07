Previous
Busy Bee by dailypix
2 / 365

Busy Bee

I was on the deck and noticed this bee hovering around the lavender plant we have in a pot. Glad I could actually capture this without him flying away.
7th June 2024

Susan Klassen

