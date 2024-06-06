Waiting by dailypix
Waiting

Our dog Bailey was waiting here at the entrance to the kitchen for the healthy cookies I was making to be done. He knew he could have some.

He’s never done this before but was watching me mix all the ingredients together. It’s the second time I’ve made this recipe.

He loved them last time, I wanted to make sure it was safe for him to eat when I made them.
Susan Klassen

Diana ace
such a fabulous capture of him patiently waiting.
June 7th, 2024  
