by dailypix
3 / 365

We have an old maple tree in our yard, that had a couple of fun characters added to it, we added a couple more. We added the 3 gnomes and the owl with the orange wing.

It is a fun and whimsical part of our backyard.
8th June 2024

Susan Klassen

