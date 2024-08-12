Previous
Cabbage by dailypix
Cabbage

So we harvested some of our cabbage this evening. One was getting so large it split. So we picked a couple from the garden, this is my husband holding them.
He really wanted to grow some this year and is happy with the results so far.
Susan Klassen

PhotoCrazy ace
That’s really big!!
August 13th, 2024  
