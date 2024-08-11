Previous
Swimming Spot by dailypix
103 / 365

Swimming Spot

This is a swimming area at a local campground in a town nearby. We met family for breakfast and spotted this area. My husband’s cousin even dipped her feet in the water to cool off. Quite a peaceful spot.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
28% complete

