Hearts by dailypix
106 / 365

Hearts

I joined in for another day of this challenge on Instagram.

#surfinseaglass photo challenge

Hosted by @surfersusie66.

Day 14 prompt is hearts. Here is a heart shape I made with some of my shells.
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Susan Klassen

Perfect!
August 16th, 2024  
