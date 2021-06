June 19: Two Marigolds Plastic Wrap

After I helped set up the June Craft Show, I came home feeling creative. I saw the mundane plastic wrap post and thought I might try that. I crumpled a piece of plastic wrap and placed it over two marigold blossoms. I always want to keep flowers blooming outside all year long. Placing plastic wrap over the blossoms was my way of symbolizing that. P.S. I removed the plastic wrap after shooting this photo.