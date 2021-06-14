Previous
June 14: Flower and Storm Globe by daisymiller
June 14: Flower and Storm Globe

I placed flowers behind the storm globe to see if I could get a specific effect. I did not get the effect I had wanted, but it was fun to experiment. The flower in this photo is a Supertunia.
Daisy Miller

Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
