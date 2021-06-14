Sign up
June 14: Flower and Storm Globe
I placed flowers behind the storm globe to see if I could get a specific effect. I did not get the effect I had wanted, but it was fun to experiment. The flower in this photo is a Supertunia.
14th June 2021
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
Editing and Processing
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
13th June 2021 11:19am
flower
june
