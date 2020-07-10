Sign up
Photo 2400
Admiring the sky
On my walk this morning, I notice a cool cloud formation that almost looked like two hands shaking and the moon was at the top. Alas, when I got home, it had changed! Still cool, though.
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
clouds
