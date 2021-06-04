Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2635
Can't miss this one
One of the buildings in the Wynwood section of Miami. I saw it in a local commercial!
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
2
2
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
2861
photos
140
followers
137
following
721% complete
View this month »
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
2635
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
29th May 2021 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
miami
,
architecture
,
building
,
florida
,
wynwood
Pam Knowler
ace
It looks like a battleship in the war when they painted them like this to fool the submarines. You certainly couldn't miss this building!! Maybe a zebra fetish? LOL!!
June 4th, 2021
Diana
ace
What a great fiind and shot, reminds me of the Mary Quant era 😉
June 4th, 2021
