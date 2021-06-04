Previous
Next
Can't miss this one by danette
Photo 2635

Can't miss this one

One of the buildings in the Wynwood section of Miami. I saw it in a local commercial!
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
721% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
It looks like a battleship in the war when they painted them like this to fool the submarines. You certainly couldn't miss this building!! Maybe a zebra fetish? LOL!!
June 4th, 2021  
Diana ace
What a great fiind and shot, reminds me of the Mary Quant era 😉
June 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise